MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving three vehicles at Winchester and Cargo in Oakhaven Sunday evening, Memphis Police said.

Police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash at Winchester and Cargo. The motorcyclist has been pronounced DOA. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2018