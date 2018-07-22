× Police investigating after victim is stabbed with scissors in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a victim was stabbed in the 1200 block of Cummings in South Memphis Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was stabbed with scissors by an unknown woman.

The suspect fled the scene in a red Toyota Camry. Police say she was wearing a pink shirt with pink and black pajama pants.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.