Police: Man critically injured after shooting on Lamar

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police say the shooting the happened in the 3800 block of Lamar.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that the victim was reportedly not involved in. The victim went to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say that the suspect is known, but did not provide any information on the suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.