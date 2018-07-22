× Police: Husband shoots, kills wife and man after an argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man shot and killed his wife and another man after an argument Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Hawkins Mill in Frayser. Officers responded to the scene just after 11 p.m.

Officers found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect was married to the woman, and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.