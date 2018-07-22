× Hickory Hill couple fed up with neighborhood violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Hickory Hill couple says they are sick and tired of the violence in their neighborhood.

Their car and house were shot up in a drive-by less than two months ago, and on the Fourth of July, someone opened fire in broad daylight just a few blocks away.

Lester and Lori Hastings have called Sandy Park Drive home for three decades, and say it used to be safe.

But that all changed for them in May, when their house and car were sprayed with bullets in a drive-by, all because Lester motioned to a speeding SUV full of men to slow down.

“They screeched on their brakes and came to a halt and made a U-turn, came back by and fired about six shots,” Lori Hastings said.

She was inside the house, but one of those bullets hit the wall just feet from where her husband was standing.

“He served two tours in Vietnam and came home safe and could have been killed in his own driveway,” she said.

Their neighbor caught the dark-colored SUV on a surveillance camera, but nearly two months later, they still have no answers and there have been no arrests.

“They need to hire more officers, they need to patrol this area more, which they don’t do,” Lester Hastings said.

His wife tells WREG they went to the police station and have made at least a dozen calls to the detective on the case with no response.

“They always forward me to a voicemail that’s always full, not accepting messages, so I’ve never been able to get in touch with him, nor has he contacted us,” Lori Hastings said. “We’re just a number, is what I feel like right now.”

Earlier this month, police say B.W. Burnett opened fire on Crescent Park Drive, just a half mile away, as children played nearby.

One of those bullets flew through a mom’s window.

“Everybody in Memphis is fed up, especially all the vets,” Lester Hastings said. “We’ve had enough fighting. It’s just a shame.”

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.