× Three men charged after hitting deputy’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are facing charges tonight after leading deputies on a chase and hitting a squad car.

Chazz Brown, Brian Joiner and Daniel Hardy-Lloyd are facing several charges including aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Hardy-Lloyd bonded out of jail today.

This all happened when Shelby County Deputies responded to an aggravated assault last night at Noah’s Event Center near Germantown.

They saw an SUV leave the parking lot in a reckless manner.

A detective tried to stop the car and that’s when the suspects hit his car and sped away.

Deputies later found the car near Twin Lakes Apartments and started chasing it.

The SUV crashed into a gate and the three men ran away. Detectives were able to catch them and found a backpack with a stolen gun inside.

The three men will be in court on Monday.