Osceola resident mourning loss of father and son in duck boat tragedy

OSCEOLA, Ark. —The tragic story of the Missouri Duck boat accident hits really close to home.

53-year-old Steve Smith and his 15-year-old son from Osceola, Arkansas were among the 17 people killed when the boat sank Thursday night.

Smith's daughter was also on the boat but according to the Osceola mayor, Smith's wife was in the hospital for something stress related.

The wife is back home.

Smith was a deacon and just last Sunday his son Lance Smith had delivered his first sermon.

Locals said Smith was also a former educator.

Crystal Thomas said Smith taught her children and he will truly be missed.

"I want his wife and daughter to know that I'm so sorry for their loss to Mr. Smith and their son and that my children and several others do care deeply about him," Thomas said.

This tragedy has just touched so many here in Osceola.

