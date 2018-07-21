× MPD: Man killed in hit and run on Elvis Presley

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say the accident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim has 45-year-old Ronald Everhart.

Police say the driver responsible for the accident fled the scene in a white vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this hit and run, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.