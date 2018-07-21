× Memphis police search for 4 missing children

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say four children are missing after leaving their home Friday night.

Ci’la Champian, Ja’ceare’ya Nichols, Ja’niya Nichols and Corey Nichols all left their home in the 1700 block of Gowan. Police say their mother woke up Saturday morning and discovered her kids missing.

Ci’la is 11-years-old. She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing red pants and a green shirt. She has two afro puffs in her hair.

Ja’ceare’ya is 10-years-old. She is 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and pink and white sneakers. Police could not provide a description of her shirt.

Ja’niya is 9-years-old, and is 4-feet-3-inches tall. She weighs 65 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black and blue shirt.

Corey is 8-years-old. He is 4-feet-3-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a yellow jersey, black pants and black and gray sneakers.

Police say that Ci’la, Ja’ceare’ya and Corey are all on medication. They took their medication last night, but they need it for today.

If you have seen any of these children, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.