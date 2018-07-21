× Carpenter Hits Homerun For Sixth Consecutive Game, Tying Club Record

CHICAGO, Ill.– Matt Carpenter homered for the sixth consecutive game and Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking double in St. Louis’ three-run ninth inning, helping the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Saturday to split their day-night doubleheader.

Carpenter entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth and hit a solo drive in the seventh for his fifth homer in the past two days. He also had a solo shot in the opener after he went 5 for 5 with three homers and seven RBIs while playing just six innings in St. Louis’ 18-5 victoy on Friday.

Carpenter became the first player in Cardinals history to homer in six consecutive games during one season. He matched the club record held by Mark McGwire, who connected in six straight games over two years.