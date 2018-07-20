× UPS driver praised for showing respect during police processional

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A UPS driver is being praised for stopping his truck to pay respects during a Bartlett police processional.

As the Bartlett Police department were honoring the death of Captain Paul Phillips on Tuesday. The processional passed a UPS truck on the way.

A picture capturing the UPS driver outside his truck and standing at attention was taken by Haley Harris Smith and posted to Facebook.

The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times and has people praising the driver.

According to the Bartlett Police, Phillips died in his home on July 11.

Police said Phillips served in the department for more than 25 years. In a post on Facebook, the department shared Phillips was loved by all.

“Always joking and eager to make everyone laugh, Captain Phillips was loved by everyone who knew him. Please remember to keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”