× Two victims of duck boat tragedy identified as Osceola residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church deacon and his son from Osceola, Arkansas were among the victims of the Missouri duck boat tragedy, according to The Christian Chronicle, a publication of the Church of Christ.

Steve Smith and his son Lance were killed aboard the boat while visiting Branson, according the newspaper. Smith’s daughter reportedly survived and his wife was not aboard the boat.

The family were members of Osceola Church of Christ.

Several other Church of Christ congregations in northeastern Arkansas posted memorials to the family on Facebook. Those posts noted that Steve Smith was a deacon at his church and his son Lance was just 15.

Seventeen people, including nine members of one family, were killed Thursday night when the duck boat went down in rough weather on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.