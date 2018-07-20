× Shooting after wreck in South Memphis kills one, hurts two others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and two women were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in South Memphis that started with a car wreck, police said.

Police say the incident began with a wreck in the 1500 block of Ely. The victims were shot after the crash a few blocks away at Tampa and Marjorie.

One of the victims, a 58-year-old man, did not survive his injuries, police said. One woman, age 35, is listed in critical condition and another woman, age 53, in non-critical, police said.

Police are still investigating.