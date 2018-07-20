Social media fueled Binghampton brawl where child shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old was recovering from a gunshot wound Friday after a brawl broke out among adults in a Binghampton neighborhood.

Crime scene investigators crowded Johnson Circle on Thursday after chaos erupted in the street. Police reports indicate the place was like a warzone, with bullets flying and people ducking for cover behind vehicles.

It all appears to have started on social media.

Two women who have a child with the same man were arguing and agreed to have an in-person fight Thursday night. Groups of people showed up at house off Johnson, where apparently one of the women lives.

Soon people were shooting back and forth. It's unclear exactly how many people were involved, but a police report lists more than 10. At one point baseball bats were brought out too.

Somewhere in the mayhem an 11-year-old was shot in the thigh, an officer was flagged down a little ways from the fight to get the child to the hospital.

No one at the home where the fight took place would speak with us and those living in the neighborhood declined as well, too afraid after the violence last night.

Leaders say they are working to curb the violence.

"We are not yet where we need to be but we are encouraged by the crime stats so far," said Bill Gibbons with the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission.

A big thing is tackling crimes involving guns," Gibbons said. Numerous agencies working together to try to make a change.

"You`re going to continue to see police devote resources in a data-driven way to have maximum impact," he said.