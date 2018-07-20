× Police: Nashville man put baby monitors under co-workers’ beds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville man is accused of planting baby monitors under his co-workers’ beds.

Christopher Neel, 35, is charged with felony wiretapping after being arrested on Wednesday.

His co-workers claim they recorded Neel admitting to placing the baby monitors under their beds when they confronted him about it back in March.

According to the police report, Neel wrote letters to his co-workers apologizing for his actions.

Police said he told one victim he watched someone enter the keycode to her front door at a party and remembered the code to get inside her home.

Neel admitted to placing the monitor inside one woman’s home back in November, according to the police report. She didn’t find it until February.

Neel is also charged with aggravated burglary in connection to an incident in November 2017.