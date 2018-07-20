× Police arrest man who allegedly took a swing at Beale Street officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man took a swing at an officer after he was kicked out of a Beale Street restaurant for being disorderly — and the officer swung back.

Police were called Wednesday night around 10:30 to 138 Beale, the address of Blues City Cafe, because an irate customer was being disorderly, according to the owner.

Officers escorted the customer, Joseph Pszczola, outside to a parking lot, where they said they could smell alcohol on his breath. Pszczola allegedly pushed one of the officers and tried to hit him.

The officer hit back, landing a punch on the right side of Pszczola’s face.

Pszczola is charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.