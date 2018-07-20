× Man accused of targeting local business twice, stealing thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is behind bars after allegedly targeting a local business twice in a span of days and stealing thousands of dollars in cash.

According to police, Joshua Johnson first broke into NKC of America on East Brooks Road on June 24. He only got his hands on $300 that time, but police say he returned three days later and got away with a whole lot more.

During the second break in he reportedly stole a safe containing $13,000 dollars, 19,300 in Yen, $250 in cash and a $150 in Walmart gift cards.

But his crime spree reportedly didn’t end there.

On July 11, he kicked open a man’s front door in the 1100 block of Whitaker Drive and took his 32-inch Sharp TV.

He was caught on Thursday and charged with burglary of a business, aggravated burglary and theft of property.