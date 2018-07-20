Live at 9: Meet Craig Fitzhugh, comedian Gary Owen and Darryl Jones

Your Voice, Your Vote

The primary election for the Tennessee gubernatorial race is just two weeks away and the only candidate from West Tennessee is Craig Fitzhugh. Since he was born and raised in small west Tennessee towns, it’s no surprise rural Tennessee gets a lot of his attention.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Gary Owen

He's known on both the big and small screens, but Gary Owen never lost his "class clown" status. That makes him a hit at comedy clubs around the country, like Chuckles in Cordova.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Darryl Evan Jones

One way to improve a really hot weekend is with some really cool jazz music. Add a touch of soul and you've got a great night of performances from musicians like renowned flutist Darryl Evan Jones.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video