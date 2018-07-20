It’s been 20 days since TDOT took over road maintenance in Memphis. How’s it going?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been 20 days since the state took over the upkeep of some of the most-traveled roads in Memphis, and many argue it's not doing a very good job

Some of the grass on North Parkway hasn't been cut in days, which concerns resident Andrew Mitchell.

"It looks crummy. It's way past time," he said. "Two weeks ago they should have done it."

July 1, the city of Memphis turned over maintenance duties on state routes to the Tennessee Department of Transportaton.

"The city maintenance contract with Memphis was in place well over 25 years," said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT. "We are in day 20 of taking over those responsibilities."

Responsibilities like mowing, potholes, sweeping, clearing snow and drain maintenance for 800 miles of roads, including Danny Thomas, Crump, Germantown Parkway, Poplar, North Parkway, Summer and Union.

The city says it made the change so they could focus more resources on maintaining neighborhood streets.

TDOT says it may contract some work out to the city — like cutting the grass along North Parkway.

The city says it used to be mowed about every two weeks and the interstate six times a year. TDOT says its standard cycle for every road is three to five times a year.

The city says it will continue to work with TDOT on the transition.

"Obviously, we have seen some issues because we were cutting it at a higher level," said public works supervisor Robert Knecht.

TDOT says if you see any maintenance issues along state routes, call 901-684-5467 to make a complaint.