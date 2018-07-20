× Gorilla at Memphis Zoo celebrates birthday with ice cake treat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A birthday bash happened at the Memphis Zoo this week for a very popular zoo member, Mwelu the gorilla.

The zoo presented him with an ice cake to help him deal with the heat.

The birthday boy, who turned 32 years old, enjoyed his treat and even shared with another gorilla.

Mwelu also celebrated with a pile of mulberry leaves and a new birthday sheet.

He’s been at the zoo since 2007 and made headlines 10 years ago when he ignored female gorillas and instead started watching Chef Rachel Ray on television.