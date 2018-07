MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of East Memphis’ busiest thorough fares will shut down for three days, again.

Construction on Interstate 240 at Poplar has been going on for weeks in the area, slowing down traffic for drivers, but now it’ll come to a complete stop as TDOT crews shut it down for the weekend.

The shutdown of I-240 between I-40 and Highway 385, and Poplar Avenue, starts at 9 p.m. Friday, and will continue until 6 a.m. Monday.

The section of roadways will be closed next weekend also.