Driver indicted in drunken crash that killed man in town for funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old St. Louis man was indicated in a crash that killed one person and injured eight others.

Donald Giamonco was charged with vehicular homicide, drunken driving, vehicular assault involving intoxication, reckless aggravated assault involving injury and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after a night of drinking in early January.

A passenger in the suspect’s car told police when they pair left the club the suspect began driving erratically and speeding down Macon Road near Whitten. The passenger called 911 to report the erratic behavior but as he was on the phone, Giamonco allegedly crashed into the back of an SUV. One person inside that vehicle named Michael Richards was killed. Seven others were injured.

Authorities said the family and friends were in town to attend a funeral when the accident happened.