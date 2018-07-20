× Argument at red light leads to deadly shooting, crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for answers after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed while driving down the street.

According to police, the victim was at Barron and Pendleton around 2 p.m. Thursday when he was shot. He crashed his car into a fence and died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim and the shooter reportedly knew each other. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the two at a red light.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.