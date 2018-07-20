× 98-year-old voter continues his tradition to ‘keep on voting’

MEMPHIS, TN – 98-year-old Junius Puryear hopes his dedication to get out and vote helps inspire more people to do the same.

It’s the first week of early voting and this voter is making sure he’s getting there and getting there early.

“I am gonna keep on voting, keep on voting,” Puryear said. “I do think my vote will make a difference. It may not help too much, but it will help some.”

Puryear has been voting for a long time, at least 75 years, and to his knowledge has only missed one election.

“I think I missed one. In all of my voting I think I missed one,” Puryear said.

At 98 years old, Puryear still keeps up with the issues and the candidates. As a lifelong Democrat, he says its more important now than ever.

“It’s just as important, just as important today as it was the first day I voted,” Puryear said.

Puryear has been voting all these years. So when he hears people say they don’t believe in voting, he cringes.

“I think it’s sad that people have the right to vote and won’t vote,” he says.

WREG first introduced you to Puryear 2 years ago when he and his wife Hattie celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

For years they voted together. Hattie passed away last year, but Puryear is still going and still voting.

“71 years, 2 months and 2 days. He took her home,” Puryear said.

The 98-year-old voting veteran leaves those hesitant to get out and vote with this message.

“They ought to vote because it’s important for them to vote,” Puryear said.

Early voting continues through next Saturday.