WREG uncovers new information about couple charged with incest, rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has new information in a shocking child abuse case.

70-year-old John Henley and his 69-year-old wife, Dava Henley, are facing multiple child sex charges.

When Pat Henley saw them on the news Wednesday, she says she couldn't believe it.

Pat says she married John in 1965, and they were together for more than 25 years.

"It's not the man I married. He had a really good personality and was a fun-loving guy who joked a lot," she said.

But Pat says, in 1990 things changed. One day, she came home and John was gone.

"I didn't know until I came home. He didn't say goodbye. He didn't say thanks for the memories." Pat said. "He left me to go to her."

She is referring to John's current wife, Dava Henley, who now faces child sex charges along with him.

The charges involve kids, some younger than 3 and others under 13.

The indictment even says they forced children in their family to engage in sex acts.

Pat says the allegations are shocking. "It's heartbreaking."

She says she and her ex-husband, a Vietnam veteran, never had kids together, and she didn't think he ever had kids of his own.

She says she never knew of any problems when kids were around.

"We used to have an above ground pool, and the kids were over here in the pool. Everything was normal," Pat said.

But WREG has learned about something that could have put the couple directly in contact with plenty of children.

Sources say the Atoka Family Fellowship Church on Highway 51 is where the Henley's once attended services. It's even mentioned on Dava's Facebook page.

The non-denominational church also houses Atoka Family Fellowship Academy, which is a christian private school serving kids from daycare to 12th grade.

We went to the school to find out more about the Henley's.

The school director told us she had no information and that the church pastor was not available.

The church and school sit right next to each other off Highway 51 near Millington. Sources tell WREG that John was a deacon at the church, before he and Dava left.

The pastor did eventually come out and speak with us.

He refused to be on camera, saying he could not comment and was sorry about what has happened.

The church is a short distance from the Henley's home near Drummonds. The home is littered with debris, old cars and trash.

Pat says it's a far cry from the John Henley she married.

"You don't want to see any child hurt. I can't imaging John doing that."

John's ex-wife also says he was a reserve in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department back in the late 1980's, but the Sheriff's Department says it has no record of that.

A court date has not been set for John and Dava Henley.

They remain in jail on bond.