TNReady test scores released, showing gains and losses for Mid-South students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools students scored mixed results on TNReady standardized tests this year, while several municipal school districts in Shelby County posted some of the state’s highest scores, according to data released Thursday.

Shelby County Schools students in grades 3-5 improved over last year’s scores in English and Math and held steady in Science.

For instance, the percentage of those students rated “Mastered” or “On Track” in the English section of the test rose more than 3 points to 23.9 percent. The average across all schools in Tennessee was 35.7 percent.

But scores held steady or declined in some other subjects. For students in grades 9-12, the percentage of students rated “Mastered” or “On Track” in English slipped 4 points to 15.7 percent this year.

“All in all the test results show we’re moving in the right directions but we certainly have a long way to go,” SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said. “As always we want to continue to get better, faster.”

Students fared better in municipal school districts.

Students in grades 3-5 at Lakeland Schools were among the top-performing cohorts in the state — 68.8 percent of those students rated “Mastered” in English, with 79.9 percent mastery in math. They were closely followed by students in Collierville, Germantown, Arlington and Bartlett.

Millington schools were also cited for an 11.2 percent increase in mastery for 3-5 grade science scores.

Across the state, Williamson County Schools remained in the top five for overall achievement in every grade band and subject area.

This year, TNReady scores will not impact students’ final grades in Shelby County Schools, Hopson said. The decision came after the botched rollout of online TNReady tests that set many districts back.

