Texas police rescue baby used as shield during attempted bank heist

DALLAS — Police said a woman spread gasoline and lighter fluid on the floor of a Dallas-area bank during an attempted robbery, then used a small child as a shield when officers tried to arrest her.

The woman was identified by ABC News as 36-year-old Evelyn Misumi. Police Chief Arthur Cotten in the northern Dallas suburb of Murphy said she’s charged with aggravated robbery and child endangerment. He said no cash was taken.

Police say the woman spread the flammable liquids and demanded cash at a Bank of America branch in Murphy on Wednesday. When she fled toward her car as authorities arrived, police used a shock gun and pepper spray on her without effect.

She eventually made it to a car and pulled out a small infant. She then allegedly used the child as a shield.

Video shared by the news outlet showed officers rushed the woman, grabbed the child and then placed the woman under arrest.

Police haven’t said how the child is related to Misumi, but said the infant is expected to be okay.