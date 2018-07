× Police: Man shot dead at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A man was shot to death at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the Hickory Forrest Apartments in the 5900 block of South Little Brook Circle around 6:30 p.m.

The male victim was found shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

