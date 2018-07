× Police investigating Orange Mound shooting, victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Barron that left a man in critical condition Thursday.

The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 2751 Barron. One male victim was shot. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 19, 2018