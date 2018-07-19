× Police investigating after 11-year-old is shot in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition after being shot in Highland Heights Thursday evening, Memphis Police said.

Officers initially responded to a fight in the 3200 block of North Johnson Circle in Binghampton. They soon received call about a shooting at Summer and National around the same time.

Once authorities arrived at the shooting, an 11-year-old victim was located with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.