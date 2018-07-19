× Police: Car dealer sustains head injury after suspect steals $38K Lexus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of stealing a $38,000 car from Lexus of Memphis was arrested on Wednesday, just three weeks after being released from jail following another incident involving a car dealership.

According to police, Terrell Jiles was looking at new cars at the Ridgeway business Tuesday afternoon when an employee approached him. He asked to sit in the driver’s seat of a 2018 blue Lexus ES350 to which, of course, the sales woman agreed.

He then asked if they could turn on the car since it was so hot outside. Once again, the sales person complied, but this time, Jiles allegedly put the car in drive and started pulling away.

The sales woman told police she tried to stop the car while hanging on, but Jiles never stopped. He told her he would be right back and accelerated, causing the victim to fall and hit her head on the curb. Police noted that she sustained injuries to her head as well as the left side of her body.

Early the next morning, officers located the stolen vehicle at the Save-A-Stop in the 2700 block of Kimball Avenue. Inside, officers confronted Jiles who was reportedly “acting nervous.” They eventually took him into custody after locating the stolen car keys inside the store.

Surveillance video showed he had tried to hide them when police made the scene.

He was charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.

But this wasn’t the first time Jiles has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a car.

Less than three weeks ago, Jiles was arrested after security found him trespassing at the Automax on Covington Pike. He claimed he and his mother owned the business, and that the vehicle he was driving – a 2007 Lexus RX 350 that was stolen from the exact same dealership back in March – was his.

However, he couldn’t provide proof of ownership for the vehicle.

Inside that vehicle, officers said they also located 19 sets of keys.

Police said Jiles was on probation at the time.