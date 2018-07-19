× Memphis cancels trash collection contract with Inland Waste

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months of complaints over trash piles and missed pickups, Memphis is cutting ties with contractor Inland Waste.

Mayor Jim Strickland announced Thursday that will end the city’s contract with Inland in 30 days, saying the company had underperformed.

“We are in the process of contracting with a new provider to fill the remainder of the Inland contract, and we’ll be putting the long-term contract out for bid later this year,” Strickland said.

The level of solid waste service that we are delivering to our citizens through contractor Inland Waste remains unacceptable. So moments ago, I told Inland that I have decided to terminate the contract. News: https://t.co/YOrCUvvfzw — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) July 19, 2018

While city garbage crews service most Memphis homes, Inland services about 30,000 addresses in the city, mostly in areas like Cordova and Hickory Hill.

In April, some residents in those areas began complaining they hadn’t had garbage pickup in weeks. The company blamed a critical driver shortage, but the city began exploring options to replace the contractor.

Memphis had been contracted to pay Inland more than $4 million a year for service through 2019.