Man killed in collision with tractor trailer in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — One person is dead Thursday after a pickup collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 78 west of Craft Road, police said.

Harold Dean White Jr., 40, of Brookhaven was killed in the wreck.

Witnesses say the tractor trailer was stopped in traffic on westbound 78 when White’s pickup struck the back side of the tractor and trailer around 9:45 a.m.

The accident is under investigation.