× Crook caught on camera breaking into cars in Harbor Town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A string of car break-ins has one Mud Island neighborhood on edge after police say three cars were hit on the same day.

The thief was on camera, but they haven’t been able to track him down yet.

Investigators said the video shows a man breaking into a car in Harbor Town last Monday, taking off with whatever he could get his hands on.

The owner didn’t want to be on camera or share his name, but he talked to WREG over the phone about what happened.

“The inside of the car was rummaged through, the glove box was emptied, the internal console was emptied,” he said.

Police said they think the same man shown in that video broke into three other cars on the same day, targeting them in the early morning while it was still dark.

“I think people need to lock their cars because I think for the most part, they’re looking for that quick in and out,” said Ginny Watson, president of the Home Owner’s Association in the neighborhood. “If you lock your car, you’re going to make it more difficult.”

Watson said people can stop a lot of this from happening by just being a little more vigilant.

“I try to get my neighbors to change out their overhead garage lights because I do believe a well-lit house – a well-lit neighborhood – will deter crime,” she said. “But not everybody is so willing to get the ladder out and change out the light bulbs.”

She also suggested getting to know your neighbors and what they drive, so you can spot something out of the ordinary. And most importantly, she said if you see something, say something.

“I think a lot of people don’t want to take that step, they don’t want to be involved,” Watson said.

Luckily in this case, most of the homes on the block have several cameras, which is exactly how police got the video of the suspected thief.

But people living there said they’re still a little worried their once-safe neighborhood is changing.

“It’s a concern that all the neighbors have that crime is starting to come over the bridge into the area, and we’re seeing it more and more every day,” the victim told WREG.

If you recognize the man in the video, you can call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.