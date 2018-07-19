4 Memphis men wanted by FBI after string of business robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search is on for four Memphis men wanted by the FBI for a string of unrelated robberies targeting area businesses.

Arnold Eden is wanted after authorities say he was captured on surveillance cameras robbing the Hope Credit Union on Ridgeway last July.

The stolen car he was driving was later recovered in Chattanooga, the FBI said.

Bryan Jackson is wanted for allegedly robbing the Boost Mobile on East McLemore in South Memphis in January.

Essie Perry is accused of robbing the Romantix adult video store on Summer Avenue in April.

The FBI said Arkeist Young is wanted for several business robberies.

WREG has learned one was at the BP on Mt. Moriah at Kirby, where in January, court documents allege he opened fire.

“I didn’t know he was wanted. I didn’t know that at all,” said Vincent Harding, a longtime acquaintance of Young’s.

Harding said he saw Young in his Orange Mound neighborhood as recently as a few weeks ago.

When asked what Young did for a living, Harding replied, “Nothing. Hustle, sell drugs in the streets.”

They’re the same streets federal agents said Young and the other three suspects have no business walking.

An FBI spokesperson said that any time the agency can show a robbery had an impact on interstate commerce, it’s potentially enough for a federal case.