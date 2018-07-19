× 2 women, 1 juvenile arrested in Germantown car break-in

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Two women and a juvenile were arrested for a car break-in in Germantown Thursday evening, according to the Germantown Police Department.

Police initially responded to the 1800 block of Exeter regarding an auto burglary that was in progress. But when officers arrived, the suspect’s vehicle had already left.

It was later located at Wolf River and Germantown Road.

Police arrested the suspects after conducting a traffic stop.

The charges are pending.

We will update this story as more information is available.