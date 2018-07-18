× USL Memphis To Unveil Team Logo In September

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–USL Memphis will unveil its team name and logo on Saturday, Sept. 1, and the historic day will include an exhibition match at AutoZone Park between soccer legend Tim Howard and the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer against Tulsa Roughnecks FC of the United Soccer League at 7:00 p.m., the first professional outdoor soccer match in Memphis since 1980.

The momentous event will include a festive match day experience as AutoZone Park will transform into a soccer pitch for the first time in its existence. With the team name, logo, and pitch on full display, Memphians will have an exclusive preview of USL Memphis’ inaugural season kicking off in Spring 2019.

Fans who have placed a USL Memphis 2019 season ticket deposit, or who place a season ticket deposit, will receive the first opportunity to secure tickets to the commemorative match. To cement your place in Memphis soccer history, make your season ticket deposit today at www.USL2Memphis.com/tickets or by calling (901) 721-6000.

Single-game tickets for the exhibition, if available, will be for sale to the general public at a later date.

More specifics of the logo launch, brand reveal, and exhibition match will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow USL Memphis on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for updates. For more information go to www.USL2Memphis.com/soccershowdown and email tickets@usl2memphis.com or call (901) 721-6000.

Tim Howard, a Memphis resident and USL Memphis advisor since its unveiling in Jan., is one of the most decorated American soccer players in history. The legendary goalkeeper has represented the United States Men’s National Team in every year since 2002 and, during that time, has amassed 115 caps.

He was ever-present for his country during the 2014 World Cup and created a record for the most saves in a tournament game with 16 stops against Belgium in the Knockout Round. He has also represented the U.S. in the World Cups of 2006 and 2010.

Howard joined the Colorado Rapids in 2016 after playing in the English Premier League from when he joined Manchester United in 2003 until May of 2016.