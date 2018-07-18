Trumann motel clerk accused of raping guest in room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUMANN, Ark. — A hotel clerk is behind bars after being accused of raping a guest in her room at a Trumann, Arkansas motel.

Motel guests at the Days Inn were shocked to hear a clerk is accused of raping a woman in her room.

"It makes me feel very uncomfortable, but no one will come in and hit on us. I'll make sure of that," a guest said.

According to the report, Vikram Mannasamudram was working at the front desk when the 38-year-old victim says she brought towels to her room, forced her on the bed and raped her.

In his statement to Truman Police, he says he believed she wanted him to come to her room for a sexual reason.

It goes on to say, he couldn't explain why the woman was trying to seduce him.

Police also say they noticed a half empty bottle of liquor, and the woman admitted to taking prescription drugs. They say, because the woman was so intoxicated she was unable to legally give consent.

Even if he didn't forcefully rape her.

We spoke with the manager of the motel about the incident.

He told WREG, Mannasamudram is not an employee at the motel. He just helps out from time to time.

He says he's still trying to get to the bottom of what happened. "It is surprising to me, because I don't know what was going on that day."

Mannasamudram is in jail.

He's charged with rape and has a $100,000 bond.

"It doesn't matter how high you are, or drunk. No is no. He should've never been there in the first place. He should've been background checked or something,"

Police took away the towels that were brought to the room as possible DNA evidence.