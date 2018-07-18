× ‘Pimp Earl,’ companions wanted in McDonald’s carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A self-proclaimed pimp is now wanted in connection to an alleged carjacking at a local McDonald’s.

The victim told police he was driving down Brooks Road in a 2007 BMW when a silver Mercedes SUV began following him Monday night. Someone inside eventually motioned for him to pull over and both vehicles turned into the McDonald’s on South Third Street.

Instead of a friendly chat, the driver – a man who called himself Pimp Earl – got out of the car along with a female companion and accused the man of taking their BMW. They demanded the keys to which the victim refused.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Pimp Earl reportedly told the victim.

That’s when a third person in the suspect’s SUV opened the rear door and brandished a rifle across his lap. The victim said the unknown man just sat there staring at him.

Pimp Earl then grabbed the keys from the victim’s hand, handed them to the woman and all three took off.

No one was hurt in the incident and the suspects are still at large.

If you know anything that could help police catch them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.