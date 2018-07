× Overnight shooting in Frayser sends one person to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured following an overnight shooting in Frayser.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Lake Park Road.

On the scene we saw a woman limping into an ambulance.

The fire department told us they transported one person to Methodist North Hospital. They did not release that person’s condition or what led up to the shooting.