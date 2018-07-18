× MPD officers tell drivers to be alert as reports of carjackings increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are warning drivers to be on high alert.

The city has averaged two carjackings a day since Friday. Not to mention, there have been more reports of carjackings in July than the entire month of June.

Police call it a crime of opportunity.

“These criminals look to prey on an easy target,” an officer said. “There’s no place that’s sacred. They are just looking for an easy victim.”

Over the weekend, there have been some unnerving reports of carjackings.

A woman says someone bumped her car while driving near Howard and Tulane Sunday afternoon. When she got out to check the damage, three men carjacked her at gunpoint.

The night before, another man told officers he was carjacked by three armed men at an ATM near Frayser and Range Line.

Then on Friday, a mother told WREG she was carjacked at gunpoint at the FedExFamilyHouse while her daughter was recovering from a liver transplant.

“I’m always going to be reminded of what happened. I could have lost my life. She could have lost her mom,” the victim said.

MPD’s Cyberwatch reports nine carjackings since Friday.

They’re all happening across the city of Memphis.

Officers already responded to 30 carjackings so far this month.

There were 28 reported carjackings in June 2018, and 14 in May.

Officers say it’s important that drivers pay attention.

“When you go to your vehicle, stay off your phone and be alert. Keep your keys in your hand, and be ready to get into your vehicle,”

Officers say it’s also important to speak up if you see something. You could possible prevent someone from becoming the next victim.