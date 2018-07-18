MMA fighter takes down man suspected of breaking into dad’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A mixed martial arts fighter said he took matters into his own hands after a suspected burglar was seen at his father’s house in San Diego.

Sergio Hernandez Jr. chased down a man who was suspected of breaking a window of his dad’s home on 40th Street Monday morning, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“I noticed this guy standing in our property nearby dad’s window. I knew he was up to no good and had broke into my dad’s house,” Hernandez said, who had just come home to the property with his father. “Still wearing my flip-flops, I ran after him for about a block. He got tired out and I grabbed him.”

A neighbor took video of Hernandez with the man in a hold. Hernandez was heard saying, “Don’t move. I don’t want to put you to sleep bro.”

The suspected burglar told Hernandez that he’s a father of a 2-year-old and pleaded with him to not call the police, the newspaper reported.

“I felt bad for him,” Hernandez said, adding that his dad insisted they call the police. “That’s when he tried to escape and I did a judo throw into a triangle hold.”

Hernandez has been doing Brazilian jiujitsu for 13 years and has a Baret Yoshida black belt.

“I didn’t want to break his arm because it would look gross. Instead, I waited for the cops to show up,” he said. “Fortunately, I knew jiujitsu and didn’t have to get hurt or hurt someone more than I had to,” Hernandez said.

Police arrested the unidentified man.