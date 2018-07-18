× Man accused of attacking, touching 6-year-old riding his bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after allegedly attacking a 6-year-old boy riding his bike down the street.

The child stated he was riding his bike in the area of Field Lark and Sky Lark in the Boxtown area, when a man stopped him, pulled his shorts open and touched him inappropriately.

Two other individual sitting in a nearby driveway saw what happened and went to help.

The suspect was identified by police as Darion Newell. He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.