Live at 9: The Children’s Organ Transplant Association, Ace Atkins & with Bravado

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association

Many in the Mid-South are familiar with organ donation because of the work of the Memphis-based National Foundation for Transplants, but there is a similar organization called the Children’s Organ Transplant Association that focuses solely on children.

Aria Draffin of Drummonds is one of their tiny patients. She needs a heart transplant, which will cost close to $1 million. For more information on her or to donate, click here.

Author Chat with Ace Atkins

Former crime reporter Ace Atkins does it again. His latest Quinn Colson novel is hot off the press just months after he released his latest Spencer novel for the Robert B. Parker estate.

“The Sinners” deals with everything from the drug trade to the black market, all in rural Mississippi.

Watercooler Wednesday

It is Watercooler Wednesday and this morning we’re joined by Guess FM’s Steve Conley, Danni Bruns from 98.1 The Max and Todd Demers.

with Bravado performs on Live at 9

What do you get when you combine David Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Smashing Pumpkins?

Meet Julian Stanz, Kayla Stanz, CJ and Tom from the Memphis band with Bravado.