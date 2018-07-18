Heavy rains flood I-55, South Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday’s brief but powerful downpours overloaded storm drains, flooding some streets in Memphis.

Interstate 55 at West Trigg was flooded around 2 p.m., stopping southbound traffic on the interstate. By 2:45 traffic was flowing smoothly again.

Shelby Drive at Millbranch looked more like a river for a while. One person tried to drive on the median and got stuck. Another driver with a truck freed him.

John Gillespie, who witnessed the stuck driver, said heavy rain always leads to flooding in this area.

“If it’s going to be a downpour we going to have some problems in that area,” he said.

Flooding on Shelby Drive west of Millbranch pic.twitter.com/CfMDzI8tJC — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) July 18, 2018

Viewers in South Memphis sent us several photos of saturated streets and deep water in their neighborhoods.

In all, the flooding probably lasted for about a half hour, but every minute was rough.