Heavy rains flood I-55, South Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday’s brief but powerful downpours overloaded storm drains, flooding some streets in Memphis.
Interstate 55 at West Trigg was flooded around 2 p.m., stopping southbound traffic on the interstate. By 2:45 traffic was flowing smoothly again.
Shelby Drive at Millbranch looked more like a river for a while. One person tried to drive on the median and got stuck. Another driver with a truck freed him.
John Gillespie, who witnessed the stuck driver, said heavy rain always leads to flooding in this area.
“If it’s going to be a downpour we going to have some problems in that area,” he said.
Viewers in South Memphis sent us several photos of saturated streets and deep water in their neighborhoods.
In all, the flooding probably lasted for about a half hour, but every minute was rough.