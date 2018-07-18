× Group accused of carjacking mom outside FedExFamilyHouse possibly connected to second attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects possibly connected to two separate carjackings on Poplar Avenue late Monday evening have been taken into custody and police are still searching for a third.

On Wednesday, Memphis police tweeted that Andre Williams, 18, and a 16-year-old male were charged after they carjacked a mother at the FedExFamilyHouse, which is near LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. The woman’s five-year-old daughter was recovering from a liver transplant the day before.

The victim, Brandy Odle, told WREG earlier this week that she had parked her Ford Escape and was about to get out when three men with their faces covered rushed up, yelling “Get out of the car.” They had what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a cloth.

“As soon as I opened that door, they pushed the door open, ambushed, like, three of them,” Odle said.

“There was three of them and a gun between my eyes,” she added.

They got away with Odle’s purse and her car, which police located just a few blocks away days later.

But WREG has now learned those same suspects may have attacked another man just several blocks down the street mere hours later.

The victim in that case told police he had just pulled up to the gate at the Opportunity Center when three men attempted to carjack him. The men demanded he get out of the car and pointed a gun at him, but he refused. When they realized he wasn’t going to comply, the suspects fled the scene.

As police were canvasing for clues they located Williams and another suspect. Police said the two detained suspects matched the description of the carjackers but because the victim couldn’t be absolutely positive they were the ones responsible, police were forced to let them go.

According to that police report, a juvenile was reportedly with them when located by police, but he fled from officers.

Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with carjacking and theft of property.

The juvenile will not be identified unless he is charged as an adult and the third suspect will not be identified until police have filed formal charges.