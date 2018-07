Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South couple has been arrested on charges related to child rape, sexual battery and incest.

John Henley, age 70, is accused of sex with a child between 2006 and 2009, according to a grand jury indictment.

Dava Henley, 69, faces similar charges.

They are also accused of instructing another person to rape a child between 2012 and 2016.

The alleged victim was a family member.

The Drummonds couple was indicted Monday and taken into custody Wednesday.