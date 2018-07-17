× Video: Officers fire through windshield while chasing murder suspects

LAS VEGAS — Police released intense video of a chase through the streets of downtown Las Vegas that ultimately led to a deadly shootout between authorities and the suspects.

CBS affiliate Las Vegas Now reported it all started last week when officers responded to a shooting at a car wash. The victim had been shot multiple times, the media outlet said and later died at the hospital.

Two hours later while canvassing the area police came across the suspects’ vehicle but the driver refused to stop. As they raced through downtown streets, the suspects allegedly began firing at the officers. Police said they returned fire.

Dash cam video showed one of the officers was able to pull up beside the suspects’ car and open fire. At one point, he even fired through his own windshield.

The accused eventually crashed into a wall.

One of the suspects, Fidel Miranda, 22, died from his injuries at the hospital. His buddy, Rene Nunez, fled the scene. He was eventually captured and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder among others.

In all, authorities said the officers fired a total of 32 rounds. The suspects fired roughly 34.

The officers were identified as William Umana and Paul Solomon.

Tim Kelly with the police department praised both officers for their “heroic” efforts.