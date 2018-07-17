× Shelby County jailer charged with raping woman at second job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy jailer was arrested on Monday after allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman at a Cordova health spa last year.

According to prosecutors, Ryan Davis held a second job as a masseuse at Serenity Day Spa. While giving the female victim a massage he allegedly touched her inappropriately without her consent. She told police he also made “lewd, unwanted comments” during the encounter.

He was fired from the spa and was suspended with pay as a deputy jailer in December.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Davis last week and he was taken into custody on Monday. He was charged with rape and sexual battery.

He has since bonded out of jail.