Police: Victim spots stolen items as officers search suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An alleged burglar has been arrested. Believe it or not, it was the victim who spotted police searching his car and locating his stolen belongings.
Calvin Vester, 22, is facing a list of charges- including aggravated burglary.
Police say they tracked down Vester after finding him asleep inside his car at a Raleigh apartment complex off Raleigh LaGrange Road.
They said they received a suspicious person call.
Vester was asleep when they showed up, and they saw what looked to be a marijuana blunt in his center console.
They say he allowed them to search his car.
As the officers were searching, a neighbor was watching nearby.
The neighbor alerted police the items they were removing from the car were actually stolen from his apartment the week before.
The man was able to provide police with pictures of the items and exact sizes.
It turns out this wasn’t the only burglary investigators say the 22-year-old committed.
In June 2018, a Millington home was broken into where more than $1,000 in electronics were taken.
In that case, investigators were able to lift finger prints.
That linked them to Vester, who was already in a database.
We spoke with that victim, who did not want to be identified, who learned of Vester’s weekend arrest.
He said he’s relieved, but at the same time disappointed.
“He’s younger than my children, and I don’t like seeing people go that direction,” said the man.
We checked Vester’s background, and records show he’s been accused of breaking into homes around the Mid-South in the past.
This victim hopes maybe his arrest this time will bring change.
“I hope that he can get his life straightened out, because I understand that he’s young, 22 or something like that, and he’s already been in trouble with the law a couple of times.”
Vester’s next court date is listed for the end of the week.